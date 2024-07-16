Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

