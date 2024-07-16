Scotiabank Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$34.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.43.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.02 and a 1 year high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other ARC Resources news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Ann Olsen sold 26,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$662,473.81. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

