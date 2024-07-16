Scotiabank Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$31.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.90.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.27.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

