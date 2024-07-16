Scotiabank Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$31.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.27.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$120.70 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.