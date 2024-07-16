Scotiabank Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freehold Royalties

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker bought 20,000 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke purchased 8,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

