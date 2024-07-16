Scotiabank Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $42.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.69.

NYSE BP opened at $35.03 on Friday. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BP will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

