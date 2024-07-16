Scotiabank Trims Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Target Price to $45.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 92.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BDL Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

