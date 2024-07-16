Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 931,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Seer has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Seer Company Profile

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Seer will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

