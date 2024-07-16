Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 18th

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 689,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Senti Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. 8VC GP I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,537,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Senti Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.7% of 8VC GP I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 8VC GP I LLC owned about 5.70% of Senti Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

