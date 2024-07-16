Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

SQNS stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 172.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 285,916 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

