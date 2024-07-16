ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOW traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $760.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $738.58 and a 200 day moving average of $746.89. The company has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.