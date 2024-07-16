Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Expands By 28.5%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Absci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

In other Absci news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Absci by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 247,019 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Price Performance

ABSI opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. Absci has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Articles

