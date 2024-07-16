Short Interest in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Rises By 11.3%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 76,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

ALTM traded up 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 3.65. 435,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,637,801. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.63. Arcadium Lithium has a 1 year low of 3.10 and a 1 year high of 29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.99.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

