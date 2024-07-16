Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Increases By 21.5%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 1,703,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

