Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Drops By 20.3%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. AXA has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

AXA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $2.103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.47.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

