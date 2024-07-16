Short Interest in Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Declines By 15.2%

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92.

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.92 million during the quarter.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

