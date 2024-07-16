Short Interest in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Grows By 20.0%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 16,660,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

