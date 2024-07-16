Short Interest in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Grows By 24.5%

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 215,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

