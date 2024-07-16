Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Drops By 19.8%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

California Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. 556,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. California Resources has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. California Resources’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in California Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 287,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in California Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

