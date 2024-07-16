Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declines By 12.8%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 4,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The company has a market capitalization of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

