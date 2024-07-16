Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Rises By 8.7%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,784,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 17,284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46,961.5 days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Tuesday. China Everbright Environment Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

