Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Drops By 15.3%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 1,206,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 681.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of COCSF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. 935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

