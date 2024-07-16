Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Drops By 7.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.70. 10,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,328. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $90.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

