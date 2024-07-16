Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Drops By 15.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 491,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,370. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

