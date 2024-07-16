Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Drops By 15.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 491,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,370. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
