Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Rises By 23.0%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 128,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Digital Ally stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 10,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,355. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.17% and a negative return on equity of 155.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

