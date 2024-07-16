Short Interest in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Rises By 21.3%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dunxin Financial Stock Performance
DXF stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. 420,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,904. Dunxin Financial has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
About Dunxin Financial
