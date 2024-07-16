Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Expands By 22.2%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of ECCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $22.83.
Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.
About Eagle Point Credit
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
