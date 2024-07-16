Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Decreases By 8.6%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.2 days.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.83.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.54%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is -185.01%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

