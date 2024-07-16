Short Interest in FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Declines By 18.4%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
FLYLF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.