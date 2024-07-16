Short Interest in Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Rises By 22.0%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Fortitude Gold stock traded up 0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 4.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.04. Fortitude Gold has a 1-year low of 3.61 and a 1-year high of 6.65.
Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.