Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 23.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 2.9 %

FEIM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,402. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.