Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Grows By 24.2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GETY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,388.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,956,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,543 shares of company stock valued at $355,843 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Stock Up 1.4 %

GETY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 302,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

