Short Interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Grows By 22.3%

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 18,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 5,128,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481,669. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 199.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.