Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Declines By 20.0%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 21,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

