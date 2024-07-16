Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Grows By 12.1%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.45 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of C$1.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.