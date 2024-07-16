Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Grows By 12.1%

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.45 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of C$1.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.