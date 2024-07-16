Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Grows By 12.1%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,865,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 7,014,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78,652.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.45 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a fifty-two week low of C$1.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.79.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.