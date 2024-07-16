Short Interest in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Grows By 28.7%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 41.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Guess? Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

