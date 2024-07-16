Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Grows By 11.0%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 261,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

