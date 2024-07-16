Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Declines By 5.8%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,916,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 3,096,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,166.0 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of IBIDF remained flat at $42.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.
About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
