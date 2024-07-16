Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Declines By 5.8%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,916,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 3,096,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,166.0 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of IBIDF remained flat at $42.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.41.

About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

