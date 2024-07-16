Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declines By 17.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.57. 738,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,511. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.