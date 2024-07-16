Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Drops By 16.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 83,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,522. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 261,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 81,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

