Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Drops By 16.0%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of OIA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 83,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,522. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.