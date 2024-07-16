Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expands By 19.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LPTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

