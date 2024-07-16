Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expands By 19.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %
LPTH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
