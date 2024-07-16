Short Interest in MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) Rises By 21.6%

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

MSAI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MultiSensor AI will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

See Also

