Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Expands By 23.0%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 78,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 3,068 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $46,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of NATR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,975. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.