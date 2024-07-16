Short Interest in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Increases By 19.7%

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 977,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nexalin Technology Stock Performance

Nexalin Technology stock remained flat at $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,224. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Nexalin Technology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative return on equity of 154.84% and a negative net margin of 3,088.12%.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

