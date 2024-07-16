Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreases By 8.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 16,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.3 %

JWN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 3,075,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,715. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.