Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Decreases By 8.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 16,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nordstrom Stock Up 4.3 %
JWN stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. 3,075,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,715. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $23.80.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordstrom
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.