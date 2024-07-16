Short Interest in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Rises By 21.9%

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 37.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUWE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 64,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,941. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($21.00) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 202.97% and a negative return on equity of 316.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

