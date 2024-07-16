Short Interest in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Grows By 20.1%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 610,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,502. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $720.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott V. Dols bought 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OPAL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OPAL

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.