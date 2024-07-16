Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Rises By 19.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Opthea Price Performance
NASDAQ:OPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 2,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,996. Opthea has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
About Opthea
