Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Rises By 19.1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Opthea Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 2,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,996. Opthea has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Get Opthea alerts:

About Opthea

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.