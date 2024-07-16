Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Increases By 22.6%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 108,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

