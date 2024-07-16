Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Drops By 15.4%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Swire Properties has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.37.
About Swire Properties
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Swire Properties
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.