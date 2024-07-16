Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Drops By 15.4%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 15th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Swire Properties has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.37.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

