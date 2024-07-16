Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Grows By 10.9%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 31,510,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GAP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GPS traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,975,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,460. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KGI Securities increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.